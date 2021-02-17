Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.85.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

