Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.15. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Union Gaming Research upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 691,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,512. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

