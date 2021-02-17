Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of ST traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 18,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,281. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.