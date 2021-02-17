Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stepan.

SCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stepan by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,346. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

