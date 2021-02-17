Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.02. Synchrony Financial posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $5.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

SYF stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,383,000 after purchasing an additional 538,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.