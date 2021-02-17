Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $46.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the lowest is $45.15 million. Transcat reported sales of $45.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $420,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Transcat by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.