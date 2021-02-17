Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 465,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

