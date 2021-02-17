Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 17th (BEP, CHK, CRMD, CVET, DMAC, FEEXF, FMTX, HIMS, HWM, IDXX)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 17th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD). They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

