Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for easyJet (ESYJY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

2/8/2021 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/29/2021 – easyJet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/31/2020 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

