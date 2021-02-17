Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $101.00.

1/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

