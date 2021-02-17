Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $96.00 to $101.00.
- 1/25/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.