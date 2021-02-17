Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AVXL, BAMXF, BATS, CTTAY, DDAIF, EGKLF, HLE, INVE, LYV, MNKD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

was given a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $360.00 target price on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

