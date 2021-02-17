Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avaya (AVYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) recently:

2/11/2021 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $26.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

2/10/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $22.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

2/5/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

2/2/2021 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/25/2021 – Avaya had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Avaya is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

AVYA traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,457. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Get Avaya Holdings Corp alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.