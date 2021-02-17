Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) recently:

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $220.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $205.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average is $166.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

