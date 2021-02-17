Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viasat (VSAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Viasat was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/5/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Viasat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid the COVID-19 challenges. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Its Internet service for Brazil uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research & development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might hurt its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is likely to affect Viasat’s revenues in fiscal 2021.”

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $23,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 95.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

