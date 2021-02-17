Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Viasat (VSAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) in the last few weeks:
- 2/12/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Viasat was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 2/5/2021 – Viasat had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2021 – Viasat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid the COVID-19 challenges. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Its Internet service for Brazil uses bandwidth from the Telebras SGDC-1 satellite. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research & development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might hurt its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is likely to affect Viasat’s revenues in fiscal 2021.”
Shares of Viasat stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.