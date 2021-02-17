Analyzing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) & PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and GCM Grosvenor.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00

PJT Partners currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given PJT Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $717.64 million 2.41 $63.79 million $2.41 30.11 GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 9.01% 27.00% 16.89% GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09%

Volatility and Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PJT Partners beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

