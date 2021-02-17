Analyzing Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Laureate Education and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.93 $938.48 million $0.07 206.43 Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laureate Education and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00

Laureate Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Vasta Platform on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

