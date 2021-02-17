Analyzing SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAExploration and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration $255.23 million 0.00 -$25.19 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAExploration.

Profitability

This table compares SAExploration and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration -16.47% N/A -18.40% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Risk & Volatility

SAExploration has a beta of 4.42, suggesting that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of SAExploration shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SAExploration and Zion Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SAExploration beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing. It acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. The company operates crews that are supported by approximately 160,000 owned land channels of seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. It serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 27, 2020, SAExploration Holdings, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

