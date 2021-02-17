Analyzing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sohu.com alerts:

This table compares Sohu.com and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -9.75% -3.93% -1.70% Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30%

This table compares Sohu.com and Sphere 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $1.85 billion 0.44 -$149.34 million ($3.25) -6.34 Sphere 3D $5.58 million 3.88 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Risk and Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Sohu.com beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and content through various platforms. In addition, the company operates Sogou Search, which makes information accessible for Chinese Internet users; Sogou Input Method, a cloud-based Chinese language input software; Sogou Browser for Web navigation; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform; and Sogou Translation to deliver language translation, as well as offers auction-based pay-for-click services for advertisers. Further, it offers Internet value-added services, including the operation of Web and mobile games developed by third parties; online reading services and smart hardware products; online games; and cinema advertising services. Additionally, the company operates 17173.com Website, a game information portal; and RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.