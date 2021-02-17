Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $834,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,414.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,211 shares of company stock worth $25,653,035 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

NYSE PLAN opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

