Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.
Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.