Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $885.25 million, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

