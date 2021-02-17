Anchor Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $14,142.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.65 or 0.00848164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045972 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.03 or 0.04922922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

