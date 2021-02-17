Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.31. 11,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

