Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

TSM traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. 162,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,395,762. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

