Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,941. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

