Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BKLN remained flat at $$22.38 during trading on Wednesday. 38,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,792,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

