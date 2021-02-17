Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,907. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

