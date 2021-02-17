Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 91,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

