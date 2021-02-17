Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Ball makes up 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 354,342 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,324 shares of company stock valued at $14,472,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. 10,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

