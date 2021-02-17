Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 407,307 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.64. The firm has a market cap of £13.54 million and a P/E ratio of -30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

