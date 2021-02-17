AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.51. 4,404,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,135,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

