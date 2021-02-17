Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 19.7%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) was up 19.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 586,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 342,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned about 0.47% of Annovis Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. Its lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

