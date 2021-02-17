Anoncoin (ANC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $88,044.68 and $47.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.