Anoncoin Market Cap Tops $91,027.72 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $91,027.72 and $5.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

