AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $7.25. AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 8,262 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

