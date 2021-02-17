ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANSS stock opened at $401.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.80. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

