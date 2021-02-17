Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.32. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 3,738 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

