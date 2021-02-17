Antiample (XAMP) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $907,050.23 and approximately $436.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00059683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00275880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00417328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00177467 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

