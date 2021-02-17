Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AON were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,243,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average is $204.35. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

