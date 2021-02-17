Apache (APA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

