Apache (APA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $29.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.
About Apache
Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.