Apergy (NYSE:APY) Trading Up 4%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) shares were up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 696,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,693,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apergy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Apergy at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

