Aperio Group LLC Acquires 10,413 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

RSG stock opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

