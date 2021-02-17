Aperio Group LLC Acquires 6,233 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

NYSE TT opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

