Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $29,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,203,867. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.