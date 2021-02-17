Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 38.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 45.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $492.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.43. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.60.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $983,850.00. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

