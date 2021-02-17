Aperio Group LLC Buys 17,152 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.74% of Unum Group worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

