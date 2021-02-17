Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.17% of The Kroger worth $40,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

