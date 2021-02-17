Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,614 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,556.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.