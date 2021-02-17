Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of AON worth $38,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AON by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AON by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $227.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average is $204.35. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

