Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.