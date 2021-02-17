Aperio Group LLC Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $28,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

